Alarm in Ukraine: a Russian plane with a Dagger missile took off

15:16 24 January Kyiv, Ukraine

In all regions of Ukraine, an air alert was announced, including Kyiv. There is a danger of a Russian missile attack. This is evidenced by the data on the air alert map on Tuesday, January 24.

Authorities are urging citizens not to ignore air raid alerts and head for shelter or safety.

According to the Belaruska Gayun monitoring group, at 14:30 Russian aggressors lifted into the air at the Machulishchi airfield in Belarus an all-weather fighter-interceptor MiG-31K, which is a potential carrier of hypersonic Kinzhal missiles. The entire territory of Ukraine is under threat of impact.

Russian aggressors regularly raise MiG-31K planes in Belarus - this happened twice last week. Usually in such cases the air raid lasts no more than two hours.

Also, a video appeared on social networks, showing Russian fighters taking off with daggers in Belarus.