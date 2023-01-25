Two battalions of Leopard 2 tanks will be urgently formed in Ukraine

13:37 25 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The German authorities have allowed the supply of Leopard 2 main battle tanks for the needs of the Ukrainian army. This decision was announced by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, according to the website of the German government on Wednesday, January 25.

"This decision follows our well-known line of support for Ukraine to the best of our ability. We act in close coordination at the international level," the chancellor said at a government meeting in Berlin.

It is reported that it is planned to quickly raise two tank battalions with Leopard 2 tanks for Ukraine. As a first step, Germany will provide a company of 14 Leopard 2 A6 tanks from the Bundeswehr stocks.

"Other European partners will also transfer Leopard 2 tanks. Training of Ukrainian crews should quickly begin in Germany. In addition to training, the package will also include logistics, ammunition and system maintenance," the message says.

In addition, Germany will issue appropriate transfer permits to partner countries that want to quickly deliver Leopard 2 tanks from their warehouses to Ukraine.