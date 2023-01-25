Two battalions of Leopard 2 tanks will be urgently formed in Ukraine

The German authorities have allowed the supply of Leopard 2 main battle tanks for the needs of the Ukrainian army. This decision was announced by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, according to the website of the German government on Wednesday, January 25.
It is reported that it is planned to quickly raise two tank battalions with Leopard 2 tanks for Ukraine. As a first step, Germany will provide a company of 14 Leopard 2 A6 tanks from the Bundeswehr stocks.
In addition, Germany will issue appropriate transfer permits to partner countries that want to quickly deliver Leopard 2 tanks from their warehouses to Ukraine.
