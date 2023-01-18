A special group is being created in Ukraine to investigate the circumstances of the plane crash in Brovary

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal ordered the creation of a special group to investigate the circumstances of the air crash in Brovary, which killed 18 people.
There were 9 people on board the helicopter, including the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, all of them died. The remaining 9 dead are children and adults who were in kindergarten.
Prosecutor General Andrey Kostin added that the case is under his personal control.
According to the speaker of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Iriy Ignat, the commission will investigate the causes of the crash.
Ignat explained that it was necessary to study all the information: in particular, the radio traffic and the technical condition of the helicopter. This will last at least a few weeks, because the technical study takes some time.
