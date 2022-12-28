Record gas drilling rates in Ukraine

11:50 28 December Kyiv, Ukraine

PJSC Ukrgazvydobycha drilled 47 new wells in 2022, which is a figure that is practically the same as before the war. This was announced yesterday by Naftogaz.

"47 new wells this year were drilled by Ukrgasvydobuvannya. This figure practically does not differ from the pre-war. 10 months of full-scale war, constant shelling, terror of the energy infrastructure have made our specialists even more motivated and angry,” the message says.

It is indicated that gas producers are losing the pace of gas production in the east of Ukraine, but are methodically increasing them in the west.

"Our gas workers managed to achieve record drilling performance. In October 2022, the drilling division of Ukrgasdobycha - Ukrburgaz - set a record for monthly drilling footage - 30,505 m," Naftogaz added.



It is known that Ukrgasdobycha launched 50 new wells in 2021 against 41 in 2020.