Ukraine will develop a new defense procurement control system

19:33 30 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal announced that Ukraine will develop an updated procurement system for the army, which will balance secrecy and public control.

According to him, today, on January 30, a meeting was held in which the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Economy, the State Audit Service, the SBU and the SBI took part.. The main topic of discussion was the procurement of the Ministry of Defense.

"Instructed to develop an updated system that would balance the observance of secrecy and public control over procurement for the army. An obligatory element of such a system should be the publication of prices for products and goods," the prime minister said.

Shmyhal added that in order to implement such a task, he initiated the creation of a working group, which will be headed by the head of the Ministry of Economy.