Measures are being taken in Ukraine to combat the internal enemy - Malyuk

17:51 01 February Kyiv, Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine, together with other law enforcement agencies, is carrying out a number of large-scale operational and investigative measures aimed at combating the internal enemy..



This was stated by the head of the special service, Vasily Malyuk, according to the website of the special service on Wednesday, February 1.



According to him, we are talking about working off persons who, by their actions, harm the security of the state in various areas:

traitors to Ukraine and agents of Russian special services;

representatives of organized crime;

officials, officials and corrupt officials who undermine the country's economy and the stable functioning of the military-industrial complex.

Today, as part of open proceedings in different regions of Ukraine, dozens of searches are being carried out and suspicions are handed over to the defendants in the cases.

"We are fulfilling the task set by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and simultaneously delivering a global strike against the internal enemy. And vivid evidence of this is the mass searches, the presentation of suspicions and the detention of malefactors of various calibers, said Malyuk.



He noted that this is only the first stage of the comprehensive and systematic work that the SBU is already carrying out and it does not plan to stop.

"Every criminal who has the audacity to harm Ukraine, especially in a war, must clearly realize that we will put handcuffs on his hands.. The SBU will make every effort to achieve this," Malyuk assured.

The head of the SBU assured that the special service will inform the public about the results of today's measures and, given the large amount of materials, will continue to do so in the coming days.