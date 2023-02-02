Measures are being taken in Ukraine to combat the internal enemy - Malyuk

The Security Service of Ukraine, together with other law enforcement agencies, is carrying out a number of large-scale operational and investigative measures aimed at combating the internal enemy..
This was stated by the head of the special service, Vasily Malyuk, according to the website of the special service on Wednesday, February 1.
According to him, we are talking about working off persons who, by their actions, harm the security of the state in various areas:
- traitors to Ukraine and agents of Russian special services;
- representatives of organized crime;
- officials, officials and corrupt officials who undermine the country's economy and the stable functioning of the military-industrial complex.
Today, as part of open proceedings in different regions of Ukraine, dozens of searches are being carried out and suspicions are handed over to the defendants in the cases.
He noted that this is only the first stage of the comprehensive and systematic work that the SBU is already carrying out and it does not plan to stop.
The head of the SBU assured that the special service will inform the public about the results of today's measures and, given the large amount of materials, will continue to do so in the coming days.
