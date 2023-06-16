In Ukraine summed up the first results of checking shelters and bomb shelters

15:38 05 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Unfortunately, war teaches that it can be very dangerous to solve problems "after the chase". It's time to move away from the Russian proverb "until the thunder breaks out, the peasant does not cross himself." When people's lives are at stake, there is no time for shifting responsibility and dividing into one's own and someone else's.

Only after two women and a 9-year-old girl were killed by shells in front of a closed shelter on the territory of a polyclinic in Kyiv, the question of the availability and suitability of shelters was raised.

As of today, June 5, the commissions, which include rescuers, police officers and representatives of local executive authorities, have checked 50,195 shelters, among which there were many unusable or closed for the time of the check.. This is reported by the Ministry of the Interior.

"Surveyed 50,195 shelters (79%), of which: 4679 (9% of those tested) were closed. 11644 (23% of those tested) are unusable," the report says.

In Kyiv, 2156 (48%) shelters were examined, of which: 137 (6%) were closed, 804 (37%) did not meet the requirements.

Raid brigades continue to check.

Recall that the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky spoke sharply about the level of preparation of shelters. Indeed, in the capital, part of the shelters is still inaccessible to people, and in some parts of the city they do not exist at all.

As reported, an offline map of shelters in the capital appeared in the Kyiv Digital mobile application. It can also report closed or inaccessible shelters.