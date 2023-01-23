Two planes of a Russian company were arrested in Ukraine

Two An-148 aircraft of a Russian company, which is under sanctions, were arrested in Ukraine by a court decision.
This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General on Monday, January 23.
According to the investigation, in 2021, the sanctioned company, using a Cypriot offshore company to circumvent the imposed sanctions, entered into a lease agreement for these aircraft with a Ukrainian company that used them in its business activities.
Pre-trial investigation in criminal proceedings on the facts of complicity with the aggressor state and collaboration activities is carried out by the Main Investigation Department of the SBU (part 1 of article 111-2, part 4 of article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
