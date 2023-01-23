Two planes of a Russian company were arrested in Ukraine

15:59 23 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Two An-148 aircraft of a Russian company, which is under sanctions, were arrested in Ukraine by a court decision.



This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General on Monday, January 23.

"According to the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, personal special economic and other sanctions were applied to the society," the message says.



According to the investigation, in 2021, the sanctioned company, using a Cypriot offshore company to circumvent the imposed sanctions, entered into a lease agreement for these aircraft with a Ukrainian company that used them in its business activities.

"After the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into the territory of Ukraine, the lease agreements were terminated. The planes were supposed to be taken out of the territory of Ukraine and delivered to the Russian Federation. the cost of the aircraft is about 10 million euros," the supervisory authority noted.

Pre-trial investigation in criminal proceedings on the facts of complicity with the aggressor state and collaboration activities is carried out by the Main Investigation Department of the SBU (part 1 of article 111-2, part 4 of article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).