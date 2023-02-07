About a hundred Ukrainian rescuers should arrive in Turkey to help after the earthquake

17:29 07 February Kyiv, Ukraine

Almost a hundred Ukrainian rescuers can arrive in earthquake-hit Turkey today. Ukrainian Ambassador to Turkey Vasily Bodnar stated this at a briefing.

"Ukraine from the first hours announced its readiness to provide assistance. A presidential decree on providing assistance has already been issued, and the State Emergency Service is sending rescuers somewhere in the amount of up to 100 people to assist Turkey. According to the optimistic scenario, our rescuers can arrive even today," Ukrainian Ambassador to Turkey Vasily Bodnar said.

He added that the details will be provided in the coming hours by the relevant department.



Bondar said that local and international rescuers, Turkish military, gendarmerie, police and Red Crescent workers were sent to the earthquake region for search work.. In addition, a large number of volunteers help.

"Now, according to available information, more than fifty countries have already announced the provision of assistance, some countries have begun to send their rescuers, who are sending rescue equipment, aircraft. That is, they help whoever can," he said.

The diplomat added that, in addition, the EU Presidency Sweden has declared the highest level of emergency, and EU bodies are also helping Turkey to overcome the consequences of the earthquake.