The United States registered a bill on the arrest and transfer of Russian assets to Ukraine

06:41 16 June Kyiv, Ukraine

United States Senators, with bipartisan support, have registered a bill allowing President Joe Biden to confiscate and transfer Russian sovereign assets to Ukraine.



This is reported by the Financial Times.

The bill is well written and is the most serious attempt to date to confiscate the Russian government's reserves .

Supporters of the bill argue that since Russia is responsible for the destruction and war crimes in Ukraine, it should also bear the financial costs of reparations.

"Given Russia's brutality and ongoing war crimes against the Ukrainian people, it is only right that Russian government funds in the United States be confiscated and repurposed to help Ukraine win the war and rebuild their country," - Republican Senator Jim Rish said.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky thanked United States senators for registering a bill on the confiscation and transfer of Russia's assets to Ukraine as reparations. At the same time, he stressed that in such dictatorships as the Russian, it is money that is the highest value.

“When both the terrorist state and all Russian individuals whose collaboration with the Kremlin created the conditions for Russian aggression or who are a public cover for Russian corrupt officials lose their money, then a very important goal will be achieved - they will feel what a loss is,” he said. President during the evening address.

He also said that Russians do not respect life and do not regret when human lives are lost, but they regret money.