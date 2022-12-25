There are no Caliber carriers in the composition of eight Russian ships - Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

On December 11, Russia put eight ships on combat duty in the Black Sea and two in the Sea of Azov. This is reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Telegram.

Neither the Black nor the Sea of Azov now have a single ship carrying Caliber cruise missiles, the report says.

There are nine Russian ships in the Mediterranean today, five of them are Caliber carriers. The total salvo is 76 missiles, according to the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the interests of Russia, 38 ships of the "civilian fleet" passed through the Kerch-Yenikal Strait into the Black Sea, eight of which continued to move towards the Bosphorus. 15 ships passed into the Sea of Azov, five of which moved from the Bosporus.

The last time Caliber carriers were observed in the Black Sea was on December 8th.