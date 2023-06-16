The small armored boat "Bucha" was introduced into the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

18:20 26 May Kyiv, Ukraine

The small armored artillery boat "Bucha" was introduced into the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, having passed all stages of factory and state tests.



Among the functions of the new boat are patrols in the near sea zone, rivers and estuaries, protection of important objects of the sea and river infrastructure and the coastal zone of Ukraine, as well as countering the alleged enemy landings.

One of the features of this boat is low visual optical-electronic, radar and thermal visibility.. It is hardly noticeable to radar and infrared means of the enemy.. In addition, the boat is equipped with a system of protection against the aiming of enemy weapons and a system for automatically placing smoke and thermal screens.