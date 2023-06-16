The National Security and Defense Council denied the Russian fake about the "injury" of Zaluzhny

19:29 24 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Propagandists of the Russian Federation claim that the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was injured in early May near Kherson and after the injury he will not be able to work.

In the imagination of propagandists, Zaluzhny even supposedly underwent a craniotomy.



In the wake of new disinformation, NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov informed the public about a new meeting of Zelensky's Headquarters with the participation of Valery Zaluzhny, accompanying the message with a meaningful winking emoji.

"The President of Ukraine, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on May 24, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. heard reports from Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny and other members of the Stavka at headquarters," Danilov said in a statement.

And on May 20, General Zaluzhny participated in the opening of the International Conference on the occasion of the Day of Science at the National University "Odessa Law Academy".