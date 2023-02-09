Preparation of personnel reserve for Crimea to begin soon - Vereshchuk

10:15 09 February Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukrainian departments will soon start preparing a personnel reserve, which will continue to work in Crimea after the release.



This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Irina Vereshchuk.



The minister noted that it is already necessary to conduct training on work in the de-occupied Crimea. Training will also be affected by the ongoing occupation of Crimea and the significant population that has been exposed to Russian propaganda.



At the same time, Vereshchuk emphasizes that we are talking about the military way of liberating Crimea from the invaders, and this is the business of the military, and civilian departments should take into account the above factors as much as possible when training personnel.