The Russian army lacks junior commanders - GUR

In the advanced units of the Russian army, about forty percent of junior commanders are missing. Russia is experiencing serious problems with command personnel at the company or platoon level.
This was announced by the representative of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andriy Chernyak.
According to him, an acute shortage is observed, in particular, in the units of the Russian army in the eastern direction.
According to him, mobilized Russians are often sent to assault without command and proper interaction between groups.. They may have minor tactical successes, but they die by the hundreds and new "cannon fodder" is sent in their place.
In addition, Andrey Chernyak adds, problems with leadership in the Russian army also exist at the highest levels.
