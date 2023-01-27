The Russian army lacks junior commanders - GUR

16:47 27 January Kyiv, Ukraine

In the advanced units of the Russian army, about forty percent of junior commanders are missing. Russia is experiencing serious problems with command personnel at the company or platoon level.



This was announced by the representative of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andriy Chernyak.



According to him, an acute shortage is observed, in particular, in the units of the Russian army in the eastern direction.

“Russia will continue offensive operations because it has not achieved its main goal - the complete occupation of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. And it is in the units located there that we observe that the invaders have serious problems with commanders at the platoon or company level.. Those standing on the front line do not want to fight, go on the offensive, many want to cripple themselves in order to return to Russian territory and no longer participate in the battles. Most do not plan to renew the contract, but no one asks them,” Andriy Chernyak said.

According to him, mobilized Russians are often sent to assault without command and proper interaction between groups.. They may have minor tactical successes, but they die by the hundreds and new "cannon fodder" is sent in their place.



In addition, Andrey Chernyak adds, problems with leadership in the Russian army also exist at the highest levels.