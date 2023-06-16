Russian Kalibr missiles contain at least 40 foreign components - OP

17:02 14 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Andrei Yermak, head of the President's Office, is calling for tougher sanctions against those who provide Russia with foreign components for Kalibr missiles.



This step becomes relevant after the shelling of Odessa by Russian calibers and the death of civilians.



At least 40 foreign components are used in each missile, and without them, Russia will not be able to produce its armed equipment.



It is necessary to strengthen the sanctions, especially against the assistants of this terrorist country when receiving components for weapons.