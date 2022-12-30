Russia to replace head of command of Western Group of Forces - British intelligence

Russia is likely to replace the head of the command of the Western Group of Forces, the British Ministry of Defense reports, citing British intelligence data.
He will become at least the fourth commander of the formation since the invasion and will replace Colonel General Sergei Kuzovlev, who was appointed just three months ago, intelligence noted.
According to British intelligence, as chief of staff of the Russian Eastern Group of Forces (SGV) during the first weeks of the invasion, Nikiforov was actively involved in planning the unsuccessful attempt by the Eastern Group of Forces and the Airborne Forces to attack Kyiv from the Chernobyl zone.
The prolonged exodus of senior Russian officers likely reflects internal divisions over the future conduct of the war within the Russian Defense Ministry, British intelligence officials said.
