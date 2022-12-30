Russia to replace head of command of Western Group of Forces - British intelligence

14:25 30 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Russia is likely to replace the head of the command of the Western Group of Forces, the British Ministry of Defense reports, citing British intelligence data.

"Lieutenant General Yevgeny Nikiforov is likely to take command of the Western Group of Forces (ZGV) of Russia in Ukraine," the British intelligence report says.

He will become at least the fourth commander of the formation since the invasion and will replace Colonel General Sergei Kuzovlev, who was appointed just three months ago, intelligence noted.



According to British intelligence, as chief of staff of the Russian Eastern Group of Forces (SGV) during the first weeks of the invasion, Nikiforov was actively involved in planning the unsuccessful attempt by the Eastern Group of Forces and the Airborne Forces to attack Kyiv from the Chernobyl zone.

“The Western grouping of troops almost certainly has the task of holding the right flank of Russia, the region of the Lugansk region around Kremennaya and Svatovoe. Since either side can try an offensive in this sector, Nikiforov is taking on an important operational role in the conflict," the intelligence report said.

The prolonged exodus of senior Russian officers likely reflects internal divisions over the future conduct of the war within the Russian Defense Ministry, British intelligence officials said.