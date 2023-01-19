YouTube to be shut down in Russia soon - Prigozhin

16:55 18 January Kyiv, Ukraine





This is stated in the comments of the businessman, published by his press service on January 18. The head of PMC Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, called everyone who is against the closure of YouTube "are traitors to their people and their country," he also announced the imminent closure of the video hosting.

"YouTube is the information plague of our time. There are two reasons why it is not closed at the same time. The second reason is that there is an absolutely ridiculous opinion that there is nowhere else to upload videos and nowhere to store them ... And the first and main reason is that today we have a huge number of people on Staraya Square in the Presidential Administration who think only about one thing - if only Russia would lose the war as soon as possible, if the Americans would come and regulate us as soon as possible," Prigozhin said.



According to him, all those who are against the closure of YouTube "are traitors to their people and their country."

"And now I'll tell you one thing in secret. No matter how hard they break their teeth, the bastards who pretend to participate, but in fact, interfere with us in the special operation, who wear Russian flags on May 9, but place relatives abroad and go to Dubai to play golf, in the near future YouTube will be closed," the founder of PMC Wagner emphasized.



He expressed confidence that after the closure of YouTube, those who actively use it "will be identified and will suffer the deserved punishment."