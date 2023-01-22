Covert mobilization continues in Russia: They row everyone, oblique, lame, sick

A citizen of the Russian Federation, discussing the state of mobilization in Russia with the occupier, said that people who are unfit for health are being taken into the army. This is stated in the interception of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

“It is still unknown what will happen next. Today I talked with Katyukha, they are rowing everyone, absolutely. Oblique, lame, all. There is even a friend, he has an operation, and he was told to come in 10 days," the woman complains.

The Russian military was surprised, because earlier it was reported about the "completion" of mobilization in the Russian Federation. In turn, he said that the mobilized are put on the defensive line, while other military men are on the front line.

"Sash, where are these mobilized to the front line? Their wives are constantly crying, and they surrender," the woman said.

As we have already reported, the GUR stated that Russia does not intend to end the war against Ukraine and is planning new offensives.