Russia proposes to introduce the death penalty for "treason"

09:08 07 February Kyiv, Ukraine

State Duma deputy proposed to introduce the death penalty for "betrayal" of Russia. Andrey Kolesnik voiced this opinion to the Russian media.



In particular, the deputy spoke about Russian publicists and bloggers convicted in absentia who left Russia.

“Okay, they just fled from Russia… Let them sit and work. But when a person works against Russia, this is called “information war”. This is more serious than a weapon... Evil tongues are worse than a gun," Kolesnik said.

According to him, "traitors to the motherland" were punished according to the law. He also did not rule out that the sentence could be carried out without returning the convicted Russians to their homeland.

"My personal opinion - although maybe I will express it in parliament - if a person has committed some serious crimes against Russia, then the sentences may be different. And this sentence can be executed on the territory where it is located," the deputy threatened.

The journalist asked the deputy whether he was talking about the death penalty.

"For betrayal, this exceptional measure of punishment can be used. Now we have a moratorium on the death penalty, although it exists in our legislation. The decision to lift the moratorium is made not by the State Duma, but by the court. Although many in the State Duma are inclined to this," Kolesnik replied.

The death penalty as a punishment in Russia, according to the constitution, should neither be imposed nor executed since 1997.