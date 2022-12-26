Russia plans to rewrite history textbooks

15:13 23 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The Russian Ministry of Education will begin work on rewriting history textbooks for schools in early 2023.



This is reported by the Russian propaganda publication with reference to the Minister of Education Sergei Kravtsov.



According to the Russian minister, the work on the textbooks will be headed by presidential aide, chairman of the Russian Military Historical Society Vladimir Medinsky.

"I know that Vladimir Rostislavovich is actively communicating with current authors, an agreement has been reached on the creation of a single textbook on world history and a single textbook on the history of Russia. I think that by the end of January - the beginning of February, there will be some first drafts of the textbook," Kravtsov said.

According to the Russian minister, the occupiers will inscribe in their history the so-called "SVO" (this is how the Russians call the war in Ukraine - ed.), and the so-called "incorporation into Russia" of the pseudo-republics of the DPR and LPR, and the occupation in 2022 of part of Zaporozhye and Kherson regions of Ukraine, and the sanctions imposed against Russia after its attack on Ukraine.



Kravtsov noted that the work on the new textbooks would take about a year, the copyright would belong to the state.



These textbooks will be the same for all schools, but there will be different options for basic and advanced levels.. The minister added that the manuals will be created on the basis of already existing books, but they will reflect "all modern events."