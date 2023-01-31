9,000 Russians illegally mobilized in Russia

The Russian authorities officially admitted that they illegally mobilized 9,000 people for the war against Ukraine.
This was stated by the Prosecutor General of the Russian Federation at a meeting with Russian dictator Putin, the Kremlin press service reports on Tuesday, January 31.
He stressed that the current war, mobilization and occupation of the territories of Ukraine have significantly adjusted prosecutorial supervision. And during the mobilization, many problems were identified.
