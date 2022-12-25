Discontent grows in Russia and Belarus because of the war - General Staff

10:28 07 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Among the population of Russia, dissatisfaction with the aggression unleashed by the Kremlin against Ukraine is growing, in particular because of the losses among the mobilized. Similar trends are observed among the inhabitants of Belarus.



This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces in the morning report.

"The enemy continues to suffer losses. The number of dead invaders among the mobilized Kursk region is growing, as evidenced by local media, " the report says.

According to the Ukrainian military, due to information about human losses, the war in Ukraine is less and less supported by the younger generation of Russians.



At the same time, rumors are circulating in the city of Kursk and the region about a possible invasion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.. In this regard, the fortification equipment of defense positions in the areas bordering Ukraine continues.



There is also growing dissatisfaction with the activities of the military-political leadership of Belarus among the military personnel of the border service and the Armed Forces of this country because of the threat of the republic being drawn into the war with Ukraine, the General Staff added.



The situation on the front



On the Limansky, Bakhmutsky and Avdeevsky directions of the Russian Federation, efforts are being concentrated on conducting offensive operations. In other directions, it is trying to hold the temporarily occupied territories, is concentrating its efforts on curbing the actions of units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, equipping defense lines and positions, and conducting reconnaissance.



At the same time, on December 6, the Ukrainian military repulsed Russian attacks near 11 settlements in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

"Over the past 24 hours, units of the Defense Forces repelled attacks by occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Belogorivka, Luhansk region, and Verkhnekamennoye, Spornoe, Yakovlevka, Bakhmut, Belaya Gora, Kurdyumovka, Novobakhmutovka, Maryinka, and Novomikhailovka in the Donetsk region," the report says.

In the Volyn and Polesye directions , the situation remains without significant changes, no signs of the formation of offensive groups of the Russian Federation have been identified. At the same time, Russian units are being trained at the training grounds of Belarus, the country continues to support the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, providing territory and airspace for missile and air strikes.

In the Slobozhansky direction, shelling from tanks, mortars and cannon artillery was fired at the areas of the settlements of Strelka, Krasnoe, Ternovo, Ogurtsovo, Staritsa, Gatishche, Volchanskie Khutor, Volokhovka, Chugunovka and Kamenka of the Kharkov region.

In the Kupyansk direction, the Russian Federation is conducting defensive operations. The areas of settlements Dvorichnaya, Kupyansk, Kislovka, Kotlyarovka, Tabaevka, Starch, Peschanoe, Berestovoe and Pervomayskoye in the Kharkiv region and Novoselovskoe and Stelmakhovka in the Luhansk region were subjected to fire damage from tanks and the entire range of artillery.

In the Limansky direction, the Russians fired at the areas of Makeevka, Ploshchadka and Nevskaya Lugansk region and Terny, Yampolevka and Liman of Donetsk region.

On the Bakhmut and Avdeevsky directions, Russia is concentrating its main efforts on conducting offensive operations. Here, the settlements of Belogorovka, Verkhnekamennoye, Disputable, Soledar, Bakhmutskoye, Bakhmut, Kleschievka, Belaya Gora, Kurdyumovka, Druzhba, Zheleznoye, Avdeevka, Krasnogorsk, Vodiane, Inka and Novomikhailovka of Donetsk region were shelled from tanks, mortars and rocket artillery.

Russia is on the defensive in the Novopavlovsky direction. Russian artillery and mortars fired at the areas of the settlements of Ugledar, Bogoyavlenko, Prechistovka and Zolotaya Niva of the Donetsk region.

In the Zaporozhye direction, Russian armed formations are trying to improve the tactical situation. Here, the Russian Federation fired from tanks, mortars and artillery in areas of more than 10 settlements. Among them are Vremovka and Novopol in the Donetsk region and Olgovskoye, Dorozhnyanka, Gulyaipole, Zheleznodorozhnoe, Stepne and Plavne in the Zaporozhye region.

In the Kherson direction , the Russians are defending themselves, reinforcing the group of troops. During the day, more than 15 settlements were under artillery shelling, which is near the line of collision. These are, in particular, Osokorovka, Zolotaya Balka, Dudchany, Antonovka, Belorudovo, Kherson region, Kherson and Nikolaev.

At the same time, during the day, the Russian Federation launched 10 missile and 33 air strikes, also carrying out 75 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems.. Residential buildings and other civilian facilities in the cities of Kramatorsk, Kryvyi Rih, as well as the village of Stepne, Zaporozhye region, were damaged by Russian missiles.

"The threat of enemy missile strikes on energy system facilities and critical infrastructure throughout Ukraine continues to exist," the General Staff recalled.

Aviation of the Defense Forces over the past day inflicted 22 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, as well as 4 strikes on the positions of anti-aircraft missile systems of the Russian Federation. Also, during the day on November 6, the Ukrainian military shot down 14 Shahed-136 strike drones, one Orlan-10 UAV, as well as 2 enemy drones, the type of which is being specified.



In addition, units of the Ukrainian missile forces and artillery over the past day hit the command post, 3 areas of concentration of personnel, the area of concentration of artillery and ammunition of the Russian Federation.