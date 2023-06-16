In the Russian Federation, complexes are being built for processing and storing the bodies of invaders - GUR

15:17 31 May Kyiv, Ukraine

In the Russian Federation, in the cities of Kursk and Rostov-on-Don, extensive complexes are currently being built to process, analyze and improve the storage of bodies belonging to Russian occupiers that have been liquidated.



The relevant information was published by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine in its official Telegram channel on Wednesday, March 31.. According to intelligence, the area of each of these facilities exceeds 4,000 square meters.



It is assumed that the complexes will be equipped with the following elements:

Premises for conducting investigative procedures and research on bodies;

Refrigeration chambers with refrigerators designed for 1000 seats;

Warehouses with coffins and other items for the funeral rite;

Hall for sad ceremonies.

The cost of building a complex intended for liquidated invaders in Rostov-on-Don is estimated at about 600 million rubles, while in Kursk it exceeds 800 million rubles.



The cost of refrigeration equipment for each complex is estimated at more than a billion rubles, according to the report.



Representatives of the Main Intelligence Directorate believe that the Russian Federation "is not able to hide the scale of the losses of its personnel during the war against Ukraine".

"The construction of these complexes on the territory of Muscovy confirms the fact that the Putin regime is forced to send its occupying army to a damned death, but at the same time it cannot cope with the huge number of deaths," the intelligence report says.

Representatives of the Main Intelligence Directorate recalled that "every Russian soldier who has not committed war crimes is given the opportunity to surrender".



Otherwise, according to them, such a soldier is waiting for a place in the refrigerator at one of the sorting bases for bodies in Russia..



The intelligence conclusions can be formulated as follows: "you must hand over your weapons, otherwise a refrigerator awaits you at one of the sorting bases for the dead in Russia."