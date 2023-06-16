09:20 03 June Kyiv, Ukraine

In the morning report of June 3, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that Russia urgently needs to replenish its losses in manpower. To do this, as usual, there is an agitation for military service among the population of the hinterland and prisoners.

It is noted that in the city of Zorinsk, Altai Territory, representatives of the penitentiary service carry out explanatory work among persons with parole from serving sentences. They are campaigning for the signing of a contract for 3-5 months of military service.

Recall that the total combat losses of Russia since the beginning of the war amounted to approximately 208,910 people.

Only when trying to take Bakhmut killed at least 20 thousand soldiers of the Russian Federation.