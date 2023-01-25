Russia mobilizes men deported from temporarily occupied territories

10:16 25 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The aggressor country began to mobilize Ukrainian men who were previously deported from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.



It is reported by the Luhansk OVA in Telegram.

"Men deported from the temporarily occupied territories are being mobilized on the territory of the Russian Federation. This is one of the reasons for the decision taken by the government of the Russian Federation to issue passports at the place of residence.

Also, the Russians continue to recruit imprisoned citizens of Ukraine who were forcibly taken to Russian places of detention.



In particular, in Krasnodar such prisoners are actively recruited into the private military company Wagner.



According to the OVA, people serving sentences for serious criminal offenses are most actively called to participate in the war against Ukraine.



Meanwhile, the largest indoor sports arena in the region, located in Lugansk, after the destruction of the Ice Palace by the invaders, is overflowing with wounded Russians.. There are now trying to save more than 600 militants.



Also, the Russians have problems with the occupation leadership of settlements in the temporarily occupied territories.



According to OVA, the invaders have less and less confidence in local collaborators, so they bring officials from Russia.