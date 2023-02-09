In the Russian Federation, the regime will change as a result of the riot of the population - GUR

12:43 09 February Kyiv, Ukraine

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, Andrey Yusov, said that the regime in the Russian Federation will change as a result of a riot of the population. He said this on the air of the telethon.

"All scenarios fall on prepared soil. These are people who have lived in slavery for hundreds of years, there are no institutional democratic practices, no experience of resistance," Yusov said.



According to him, at some stage in the Russian Federation, oil prices made it possible to feed the population.. However, for many, this was enough, and the rest were either squeezed out of the country or sent to prison.