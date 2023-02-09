In the Russian Federation, the regime will change as a result of the riot of the population - GUR
12:43 09 February Kyiv, Ukraine
The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, Andrey Yusov, said that the regime in the Russian Federation will change as a result of a riot of the population. He said this on the air of the telethon.
"All scenarios fall on prepared soil. These are people who have lived in slavery for hundreds of years, there are no institutional democratic practices, no experience of resistance," Yusov said.
According to him, at some stage in the Russian Federation, oil prices made it possible to feed the population.. However, for many, this was enough, and the rest were either squeezed out of the country or sent to prison.
"But there will still be a riot. It's a matter of time... If it were a civil society, it would not be a riot, but a meaningful protest, as Maidan was in Ukraine - with values, with specific demands and an understanding of why. Since there is no society there, it will not be a protest, but a riot, which in the end one way or another will end with a regime change and reformatting in the Russian Federation," the representative of the GUR said.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments