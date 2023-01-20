Meeting of the Contact Group for the Defense of Ukraine begins in Ramstein

12:14 20 January Kyiv, Ukraine

On the afternoon of January 20, the eighth meeting of defense ministers of countries assisting Ukraine in countering Russian aggression began at the Ramstein airbase in Germany. It is attended by heads of defense departments in almost 50 countries.

"We, 50 states, are determined to support Ukraine as much as necessary. Putin did not count on the determination of both Ukraine and us. This is a defining moment for Ukraine and the whole world," US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, the chairman of the meeting, said during the opening of the meeting.

He also expressed condolences to the families of the victims of the tragedy in Brovary, where a plane with officials of the Ministry of Internal Affairs on board crashed near a kindergarten.

"We will support Ukraine for as long as it takes. Kremlin forces continue to bomb Ukrainian cities, theaters, sports arenas," civilians. I am proud that the US has increased military assistance to Ukraine. Including a Patriot battery, (armored vehicles - ed.. ) Bradley. Today I'm happy to announce yet another aid package. This package is worth $2.5 billion. means for air defense. The US is increasing support in many areas," the official said.

The meeting is attended by the heads of defense departments of about 50 countries, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Army General Mark Milli and Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov.