Signatures are being collected in the Rada for the deprivation of mandates of deputies from the Opposition Platform for Life

18:59 14 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The Verkhovna Rada began collecting signatures for the deprivation of powers of deputies from the Opposition Platform - For Life party, banned by the Cassation Administrative Court as part of the Supreme Court.



This was reported on its Telegram channel by the Chestno movement.



Activists noted that the head of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, refused the request of the people's deputy from the faction of the Servant of the People party, Oleg Dunde, to relieve the mandates of deputies from the Opposition Platform for Life at an extraordinary session.

"According to People's Deputy Oleg Dunda, he received a formal refusal from the speaker of parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk regarding holding an extraordinary session to deprive the mandates of deputies of all levels from banned parties," the report says.

According to the "Chestno" movement, about 50 people's deputies have already supported the appeal to deprive the mandate of members of the Opposition Platform for Life. Among the deputies of the Rada who supported the initiative are people's deputies from European Solidarity Irina Friz, Andriy Parubiy, Victoria Syumar, Nina Yuzhanina, Akhtem Chiygoz, Maria Ionova, Solomiya Bobrovskaya, deputies from Golos Solomiya Bobrovskaya and Yaroslav Rutsishin, non-factional Geo and other people's deputies.

The collection of signatures in favor of the initiative continues.