Zaluzhny met with General Milli in Poland
18:38 17 January Kyiv, Ukraine
Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny met with the head of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley in Poland.
This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
"Today in Poland, I had my first personal meeting with the head of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley. I thanked General Milley for the unwavering support and assistance provided by the United States and allies to Ukraine. Outlined the urgent needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the satisfaction of which will accelerate our Victory," - said Zaluzhny.
