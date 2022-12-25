Poland urges to provide Patriot air defense system to Ukraine

09:10 29 November Kyiv, Ukraine

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, on November 28, again called on Berlin to provide Ukraine with Patriot air defense systems, which were offered to Warsaw, PAP reports.



Journalists asked the head of the Polish government if Poland would accept Patriot air defense systems from Germany if it did not transfer them to Ukraine.

“Yes, we will consider such an option, of course, but we pay attention to the fact that, finally, no one wants to buy equipment just to keep it standing,” Morawiecki replied.

He recalled that in Ukraine, in particular, in its western regions, almost every day bombs fall and people die.

“Therefore, let this weapon that is being sent serve the best possible way to protect the Ukrainian sky. Thus, it will also serve to protect the Polish sky," Morawiecki stressed.

The Polish prime minister expressed hope that "it would be possible to organize the whole process in such a way that the western part of Ukraine would at least have this protection through modern anti-missile and air defense systems."