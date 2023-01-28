Waiting for the Russian offensive: where the next strike is possible - ISW analysis

Analysts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) spoke about the situation at the front and around Vuhledar. They cite insiders from the Kremlin who warn of a new offensive by the aggressor country, which could begin in February or March.

Why Russia needs a new offensive

Russian officials and Kremlin advisers spoke to the journalists. Other knowledgeable persons also shared the available data.. All of them noted that Putin is seeking to launch a new big offensive. According to the dictator, Russia's tolerance for accepting causal relationships will win the war in the long run. And this despite the fact that she has been defeated all this time.

The reporters predict that the occupiers could take decisive strategic action over the next six months.. Most likely, we will observe this in the Lugansk region. First of all, the directed activity of the enemy will be aimed at resuming the initiative. Moreover, the occupiers will seek to complete a number of operational successes in Ukraine.

The Institute notes that the decisive strategic action in the Luhansk region could be either a major offensive or a Russian defensive operation that should counter the Ukrainian counteroffensive.

We should expect a large-scale attack on Ugledar

Analysts also recalled recent limited Russian ground attacks in Zaporozhye. According to the authors of the report, the enemy may do this in order to disperse Ukrainian forces, as well as create conditions for an attack on Lugansk.

Thus, the enemy is redeploying units of the 2nd motorized rifle division from Belarus to the Luhansk region. This indicates that the enemy is still planning a powerful offensive. True, it can be both in the Luhansk region, and in the same Ugledar, which is in the Donetsk region.

Analysts suggest that a new offensive is unlikely to take place in northern Ukraine. The compilers of the report note that at present there is no formation of shock groups in Belarus. The enemy rather uses the country for training his fighters, as well as for their rotation.

True, Russian military correspondents are increasingly appealing to a second attack on Kyiv.. At the same time, they suggest that the most likely target for a new offensive will be the East of Ukraine. Unfortunately, a second attack on the Kharkiv region is possible.