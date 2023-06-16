A meeting with the military-political leadership of the Netherlands was held at the OPU

09:22 29 May Kyiv, Ukraine

The Office of the President hosted an online meeting with the top military and political leadership of the Netherlands, at which the main topic of discussion was strengthening the defense capability of Ukraine.

This was reported by the press service of the President's Office.

"On behalf of the President of Ukraine and in order to coordinate the implementation of the agreements reached by Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his visit to the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Head of the Office of the Head of State Andriy Yermak, together with other representatives of the Office and the government, held a scheduled meeting via videoconference with a delegation of the Netherlands led by an adviser to awards Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defense of this country, Jeffrey van Leeuwen .

From the Ukrainian side, the meeting was also attended by Deputy Heads of the Office of the President Roman Mashovets, Igor Zhovkva, Andriy Sibiga, Deputy Foreign Minister Yevhen Perebiynis, First Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavlyuk, Deputy Minister of Defense Oleksandr Polishchuk, Deputy Minister for Strategic Industries of Ukraine Sergey Boev and other officials. At the same time, the main topic of conversation was the strengthening of Ukraine's defense capabilities.



Andrey Yermak, on behalf of the President, thanked the Netherlands for solidarity and assistance from the first days of Russia's full-scale aggression.

"We appreciate your effective, active, extremely significant support for Ukraine. Support for our sovereignty and territorial integrity. We will never forget this," he said.

Yermak also noted the leadership of the Netherlands in creating an aviation coalition, formed thanks to the decisions taken during the visit of President Volodymyr Zelensky to the G7 summit in Japanese Hiroshima, as well as the readiness to implement the peace formula proposed by Ukraine.



The Office of the President also held a security briefing for the Dutch delegation.

"Advisor to the Prime Minister of the Netherlands and his colleagues were informed in detail about the current challenges facing Ukraine due to the invasion of the Russian Federation, the current situation at the front, the actions of the Russian occupiers, the ongoing Russian missile attacks on civilian infrastructure and Ukrainian citizens," the message says. .

In addition, the Dutch side was told about the needs of the Ukrainian Defense Forces to counter Russian aggression and future steps to de-occupy Ukrainian territories.. Particular attention was paid to discussing ways to accelerate the delivery of defense assistance and prioritize the needs of the Ukrainian army.