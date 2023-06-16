A meeting with the military-political leadership of the Netherlands was held at the OPU

The Office of the President hosted an online meeting with the top military and political leadership of the Netherlands, at which the main topic of discussion was strengthening the defense capability of Ukraine.
This was reported by the press service of the President's Office.
From the Ukrainian side, the meeting was also attended by Deputy Heads of the Office of the President Roman Mashovets, Igor Zhovkva, Andriy Sibiga, Deputy Foreign Minister Yevhen Perebiynis, First Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavlyuk, Deputy Minister of Defense Oleksandr Polishchuk, Deputy Minister for Strategic Industries of Ukraine Sergey Boev and other officials. At the same time, the main topic of conversation was the strengthening of Ukraine's defense capabilities.
Andrey Yermak, on behalf of the President, thanked the Netherlands for solidarity and assistance from the first days of Russia's full-scale aggression.
Yermak also noted the leadership of the Netherlands in creating an aviation coalition, formed thanks to the decisions taken during the visit of President Volodymyr Zelensky to the G7 summit in Japanese Hiroshima, as well as the readiness to implement the peace formula proposed by Ukraine.
The Office of the President also held a security briefing for the Dutch delegation.
In addition, the Dutch side was told about the needs of the Ukrainian Defense Forces to counter Russian aggression and future steps to de-occupy Ukrainian territories.. Particular attention was paid to discussing ways to accelerate the delivery of defense assistance and prioritize the needs of the Ukrainian army.
