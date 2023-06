17:48 22 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Mikhail Podolyak said that Ukraine is following the events in the Belgorod region of Russia with interest. At the same time, he stressed that Ukraine is not a direct participant in these events.

He recalled that the only driving force in a totalitarian country of tightened screws always inevitably becomes a guerrilla movement with weapons in their hands.