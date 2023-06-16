Special spies from the FSB of the Russian Federation appeared in the occupied Melitopol - mayor

13:30 05 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Melitopol in this war has established itself as a partisan city. The occupying authorities are powerless to force the population to accept the "new order", get a Russian passport or vote in a pseudo-referendum. Wishing to break the partisan spirit of the Melitopol residents, the rashists resorted to their favorite measures. Spies from the Russian FSB arrived in the temporarily occupied Melitopol, who are looking for patriotic citizens. This was announced by the mayor of the city Ivan Fedorov in Telegram.

"The FSB brought detachments of trained spies to Melitopol. The fact that you can safely express your opinion in the city has not been discussed for a long time. And now, in different parts of the city, specially trained "non-humans" are looking for patriotic citizens," he wrote.

Earlier it was reported that in the occupied Starobelsk, Luhansk region, Russian troops were taking people suspected of supporting Ukraine to an unknown destination.

And in the temporarily occupied Svatovsky district of the Luhansk region, the Russian invaders hanged a man with a pro-Ukrainian position.