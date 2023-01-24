Occupied Mariupol has a new "mayor"

12:05 24 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Captured and destroyed Mariupol was "headed" by Oleg Morgun, who was sentenced by a Ukrainian court to 11 years in prison for participating in the "DPR" terrorist organization.

The Mariupol City Council reports this on Telegram.
"The occupiers have replaced the 'watchman' in Mariupol. Now the city is headed by a former police officer, sentenced to 11 years," the report says.
The city council stressed that the opinion of the inhabitants of Mariupol about this "appointment" was not asked.

Morgun - former and. about. head of the Mariupol department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the Donetsk region. "He was sentenced in 2014 to 11 years in prison for participation in the terrorist organization" DPR ". Then he was able to escape to the occupied territory," the report says.
"The appointment of Morgun indicates that the city wants to strengthen the mobilization. Ivashchenko, according to preliminary data, was hospitalized (Konstantin Ivashchenko, who played the role of Gauleiter immediately after the occupation - UNIAN). They decided to remove it, because they were actively laundering money, giving the green light to looting. It was he and his henchmen who did the "tip" for shelling during the attack on Mariupol. It is because of them that people were left without communication, water, all food headquarters and part of the buses, which were intended for the evacuation of residents, were shot.