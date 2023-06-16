There are serious problems with water supply in the occupied Crimea - CNS

08:08 11 June Kyiv, Ukraine

With its thoughtless actions, Russia itself deprives itself of the possibility of a presence in Crimea. According to the Center for National Resistance (CNS), due to the explosion of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station in Russian-occupied Crimea, there were serious problems with water supply.

According to them, the invaders do not have a clear plan to provide the peninsula with fresh water, and the so-called "head of the occupation administration of Crimea, Sergei Aksenov," Moscow curators ordered to keep quiet about the criticality of the situation.

The CNS noted that the invaders are trying to reduce the amount of information about the consequences of the explosion.

"The occupation administration is trying to avoid wide coverage of the situation with the destruction of the dam of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station and its impact on the supply of water to the peninsula through the North Crimean Canal. The enemy is trying to prevent panic among the local population, in particular, by not covering the criminal actions of the Russian army.

The CNS believes that this indicates that the Russians doubt the ability to keep Crimea under their control.

Earlier, the head of the National Security and Defense Council stated that due to the explosion of the Russians at the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station, Crimea would be left without fresh water from the Dnieper for a long time.

About 700 thousand people in Ukraine, both in controlled and occupied territories, do not have proper access to drinking water due to the explosion of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station.