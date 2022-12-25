New EU sanctions package to include restrictions on Russian UAVs - Bloomberg

14:58 05 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The EU plans to include sanctions against Russia in the ninth package

to the Russian sector of unmanned aerial vehicles. The EU intends to approve it next week.



This was reported by Bloomberg, citing sources.



The EU is also considering restrictions on other technologies and components used by Moscow for military purposes, as well as measures against services, investments and the Russian media and financial sectors, the sources said.



The new package, which will be the ninth since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February, will also add about 180 individuals and entities to the bloc's sanctions list, one source said.



Poland and the Baltic States pushed the EU to tighten the package of measures as part of their demands to support the cap on Russian oil prices.



The new sanctions package is expected to be formally proposed and discussed this week, with the aim being to approve the measures before EU leaders meet in Brussels next week, the sources said..



The adoption of EU sanctions requires the support of all member states.



In recent weeks, Moscow has been using drones to attack Ukraine's energy and civilian infrastructure, including drones shipped from Iran.



Numerous reports speak of the use of American and European components in both Russian and Iranian drones.