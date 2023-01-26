In Norway, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be trained in shooting, command management and medical training

13:02 26 January Kyiv, Ukraine

For the first time, the Ukrainian military will be trained in shooting, command management and medical training in Norway. Dagens Næringsliv writes about this.



It is reported that about a hundred fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will arrive in the spring at the base of the Norwegian National Guard in Trondelag. The exercises will last five to six weeks, then a new batch of soldiers will arrive to undergo the exercises.. They will stay in Norway for five to six weeks before new Ukrainian contingents come in to replace later this year.



Previously, Ukrainian servicemen were trained on equipment provided by Norway.