Norway will discuss the possibility of supplying Leopard to Ukraine

17:23 23 January Kyiv, Ukraine



Norwegian politicians will discuss the possibility of transferring German Leopard tanks to Ukraine at a secret meeting on January 23.

This was reported by the publication Dagbladet.



It is noted that the place and exact time of the meeting were not disclosed. It will be attended by 20 members of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee of the Norwegian Parliament (Storting).



According to the newspaper, the main topic of the meeting will be military assistance to Ukraine, in particular, the possibility of transferring Leopard tanks.