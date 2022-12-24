NATO commented on missile strikes on Ukraine

17:37 01 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Russian missile strikes against Ukraine's civilian infrastructure are intended to inflict suffering on the Ukrainian people, but in reality demonstrate Russian military weakness and only incite hatred among Ukrainians for the enemy.



This was stated by NATO Assistant Secretary General for Intelligence and Security David Kettler.

"Russia seeks to inflict suffering on the Ukrainian people. A vivid example is the recent massive missile strikes on civilians, on cities, on the infrastructure of Ukraine," the official said.

According to him, the Kremlin is also deploying active propaganda.

"Obviously, Moscow is guided by a completely different set of morals and rules.. All this, including air strikes on targets, is a serious damage to both electrical networks and the civilian population," Kettler said.

The official added that the amount of damage that Russia inflicted on Ukraine could reach $350 billion.

"The cost of restoring Ukraine now could be astronomical. The World Bank has estimated that this could cost US$350 billion. And these attacks also point to Russian military weakness. Because Russia fails to achieve success in the theater of operations and move forward," he stressed.

According to David Kettler, Russia's indiscriminate strikes against Ukrainian cities, targeting civilians and infrastructure, are a manifestation of desperation.