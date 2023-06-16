NATO expects Georgia to support sanctions against Russia

08:57 25 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Georgia must adhere to sanctions against Russia to make it more difficult for its aggressive war against Ukraine.



NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated this at the Brussels Forum, noting that countries, including Georgia, are trying to resist Russian aggression.



NATO has decided to increase assistance for such countries, and Georgia is a prime example of this support..



It is important that Georgia adhere to democratic values, and NATO expects non-members of the Alliance to comply with sanctions against Russia.



Stoltenberg also stressed that the Kremlin is trying to increase its influence and control over the Warsaw Pact countries and neighboring states.



NATO continues to support Georgia and its reforms, given the experience of Russian aggression that began in 2008, when Russia seized the territories of Georgia.