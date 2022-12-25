NATO fears war in Ukraine could get out of control

07:57 10 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The fighting in Ukraine could spiral out of control and turn into a war between Russia and NATO. On Friday, December 9, in an interview with the Norwegian broadcaster NRK, said the head of NATO Jens Stoltenberg, reports AP NEWS.

"If something goes wrong, it can lead to dire consequences," said the NATO Secretary General. - This is a terrible war in Ukraine. It is also a war that could escalate into a full-scale war, which could escalate into a big war between NATO and Russia,” he said.. "We work every day to avoid this."

At the same time, he indicated that the Alliance had increased its presence on the eastern flank.

According to the NATO Secretary General, Putin cannot doubt the readiness of the Alliance to protect its members:

"NATO's most important task is to prevent a full-scale war in Europe."

Stoltenberg believes that Putin miscalculated when he decided to invade Ukraine.

"I don't think he will be able to break Ukraine. On the contrary, he mobilizes even more support for Ukraine," he stated.

The Secretary General of the Alliance emphasized that one should not underestimate the danger of the situation in which the world finds itself.

As already reported, according to the NATO Secretary General, Ukraine is supplied with many modern weapons systems, but it is necessary to continue discussions about additional systems.