The NAPC explained the importance of including companies in the list of sponsors of the war

The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPC) has already included 25 of the world's leading companies in the list of international sponsors of the war.
Why is it important?
Yes, the goal of the NAPC is to make it unprofitable for leading companies to cooperate with the aggressor. Therefore, they must close their business in Russia and understand the position of the entire civilized and democratic world..
All companies on this list are included in the World-Check database, which keeps track of high-risk individuals and organizations and is used worldwide to identify and manage financial, regulatory and reputational risks.
After being listed as sponsors of the war, some well-known companies have already stated that this directly affected their economic performance.
