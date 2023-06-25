The NAPC explained the importance of including companies in the list of sponsors of the war

19:42 11 May Kyiv, Ukraine

The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPC) has already included 25 of the world's leading companies in the list of international sponsors of the war.

Why is it important?

"In addition to the taxes that go to the budget of the Russian Federation, for which, among other things, the Russian army is then supported, according to Russian legislation, such corporations are forced to contribute to the conscription of workers into the army and be attracted resources for mobilization measures. In addition, the Russian divisions of foreign companies are led by Russian managers, most of whom publicly support the war against Ukraine," the NAPC said, explaining the importance of including companies on the list of war sponsors.

Yes, the goal of the NAPC is to make it unprofitable for leading companies to cooperate with the aggressor. Therefore, they must close their business in Russia and understand the position of the entire civilized and democratic world..



All companies on this list are included in the World-Check database, which keeps track of high-risk individuals and organizations and is used worldwide to identify and manage financial, regulatory and reputational risks.

"This database is used by international investors and other companies. Therefore, when the NAPC lists a company, it is automatically displayed in the database in red. Thus, anyone who wants to cooperate with such a company sees that it is very risky reputationally and financially ", the agency added.

After being listed as sponsors of the war, some well-known companies have already stated that this directly affected their economic performance.