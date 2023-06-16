The Ministry of Internal Affairs announced when the Unified Register of Weapons will start working

15:29 25 May Kyiv, Ukraine

In Ukraine, from June 23, the Unified Register of Weapons will start working, in which all weapons that are on the territory of the state will be entered, Interior Minister Igor Klymenko said.

"This is a base that will start operating on June 23 this year, and all the weapons that are on the territory of our state will be entered into this register.. That is, every citizen can clearly understand what kind of weapon he has, when he should shoot it, when to bring it to the permit system for verification, and so on," he said.

The Minister noted that Ukrainians will be able to remotely buy weapons and not stand in line.



According to Klymenko, Ukrainian law enforcement officers exchange information from the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the EU countries, with Europol about illegal weapons that are in their bases.

"They also control the possible distribution of these weapons in the EU.. They are cooperating quite closely with us on the formation of the Unified Register of Weapons," he said.

The Minister also stressed that the weapons that got to the Ukrainians during the large-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, it is not their property.

"We propose that these weapons be registered and stored until the end of martial law.. Including in order to meet the enemy if he leaves somewhere in the border areas. After the end of the war, these weapons should be handed over to the state," Klymenko said.

According to him, 1.2 million weapons are officially registered in Ukraine and continue to be with their owners.

"Of course, the principles will be clearly spelled out, how the weapons that are now in our hands, and the weapons that came to our citizens during the war, will be handed over to the licensing system, or military formations, or how we will register it with our citizens," the minister said.

Klymenko stressed that "in any case" there should be control over the circulation of weapons.