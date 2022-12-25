Six checkpoints on the border with Ukraine stopped in Moldova

11:11 28 November Kyiv, Ukraine

The border police of Moldova announced the suspension of the work of six checkpoints on the border with Ukraine.



About it writes the edition Newsmaker.



In particular, at first it became known that the work of three checkpoints was suspended: Vulkanesti - Vinogradovka, Mirnoye - Tabaki and Basarabka - Serpneve.



Subsequently, it was reported that three other checkpoints interrupted work: Ceadir-Lunga - New Trajany, Ocnita - Sokiryany and Seits - Lesnoye.



The reason for the shutdown is the lack of electricity on the Ukrainian side and technical failures in the database of the customs authority of Ukraine.