The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry commented on the decision of the Georgian court in the case of Saakashvili

14:33 07 February Kyiv, Ukraine

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine expressed its disappointment with the decision of the Tbilisi City Court to reject the petition of the defense of Ukrainian citizen Mikheil Saakashvili for a deferment or release from punishment due to his serious health condition.

"The court did not take into account the conclusion of doctors on the severity of Mikheil Saakashvili's illness. He also refused to transfer a citizen abroad for treatment. The Georgian authorities must immediately stop settling political accounts with the Ukrainian citizen, guarantee the observance of his rights and transfer him to Ukraine," the statement said.

The diplomatic department also stressed that the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry will continue to protect the interests of Ukrainian citizen Mikhail Saakashvili, who should be released.



On February 6, the Tbilisi City Court did not satisfy the petition of the lawyers and did not release the former President of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili from punishment and did not postpone it. Saakashvili called the court's decision a death sentence.



Before the start of the court session, Saakashvili's mother Giuli Alasania stated that Judge of the Tbilisi City Court Giorgi Arevadze "must make a choice between life and death" today. She noted that if the application is rejected, the relatives and lawyers of the ex-president of Georgia plan to file a complaint with the ECtHR.



Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, said that Kyiv is ready to consider any means of transferring Saakashvili. According to him, the third president of Georgia should be transferred to a foreign clinic, and Ukraine is ready to take on mediation functions.



Saakashvili's lawyers applied to the court for a request to defer or release from punishment the former President of Georgia. Judge Giorgi Arevadze considered this petition for about two months.