12:18 31 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Croatian President Zoran Milanovic said he was opposed to the transfer of weapons to Ukraine by Western allies, and was also convinced that Russian-occupied Crimea would never return to Ukraine.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs called Milanovic's words "unacceptable", recalling the threats that Croatia faced 30 years ago.



This was stated by the speaker of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Oleg Nikolenko.

"Croatian President Zoran Milanovic believes that Crimea will never be Ukraine again.. He also warned against confronting Russia, which has nuclear weapons.. I wonder if Zoran Milanovic could have become president of his country with such rhetoric in the 1990s, when Croatia was fighting to maintain its statehood? Would his voters be willing to turn a blind eye to the occupation of part of their country's territory? I doubt it," the official said.

Nikolenko recalled that during the war caused by the collapse of Yugoslavia, Croatia faced a threat to its sovereignty.

"Due to external aggression, Croatia could lose a third of its lands. However, thanks to the heroic struggle, the Croats were able to defend the independence of their state," he said.

The representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed that Milanovic's statements are unacceptable.

"We consider unacceptable the statements of the President of Croatia, who actually questioned the territorial integrity of Ukraine," Oleg Nikolenko stressed.

At the same time, he added that Ukraine highly appreciates and is grateful to the government of Croatia and the Croatian people for the unwavering support of Ukrainians in the fight against Russian aggression.



According to the Associated Press, on January 30, Milanovic criticized Western countries for supplying Ukraine with heavy tanks and other weapons, saying that this armed assistance would only continue the war.. The President of Croatia, a member of the North Atlantic Alliance, told reporters that believing that Russia can be defeated in a conventional war is "madness."

"I am against sending lethal weapons there.. This continues the war. What is the purpose? The collapse of Russia, the change of power? There is also talk of tearing Russia apart. It's crazy," Milanovic said.

In addition, the politician called the Revolution of Dignity a "coup", and also said that the Russian-occupied Crimea would never return to Ukraine.



Milanovic won the 2019 Croatian presidential election as a left-wing liberal candidate opposing the conservative government now in power in the European Union and NATO member state. But he has since turned to populist nationalism and criticized Western policies towards Russia and the Balkans.



In doing so, Milanovic earned a reputation as a pro-Russian politician, which he has repeatedly denied.. However, in recent months, he has openly opposed the admission of Finland and Sweden to NATO, as well as against the training of Ukrainian troops in Croatia as part of EU assistance, the newspaper notes.