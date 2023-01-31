The Ministry of Foreign Affairs commented on the anti-Ukrainian statements of the President of Croatia

Croatian President Zoran Milanovic said he was opposed to the transfer of weapons to Ukraine by Western allies, and was also convinced that Russian-occupied Crimea would never return to Ukraine.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs called Milanovic's words "unacceptable", recalling the threats that Croatia faced 30 years ago.
This was stated by the speaker of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Oleg Nikolenko.
Nikolenko recalled that during the war caused by the collapse of Yugoslavia, Croatia faced a threat to its sovereignty.
The representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed that Milanovic's statements are unacceptable.
At the same time, he added that Ukraine highly appreciates and is grateful to the government of Croatia and the Croatian people for the unwavering support of Ukrainians in the fight against Russian aggression.
According to the Associated Press, on January 30, Milanovic criticized Western countries for supplying Ukraine with heavy tanks and other weapons, saying that this armed assistance would only continue the war.. The President of Croatia, a member of the North Atlantic Alliance, told reporters that believing that Russia can be defeated in a conventional war is "madness."
In addition, the politician called the Revolution of Dignity a "coup", and also said that the Russian-occupied Crimea would never return to Ukraine.
Milanovic won the 2019 Croatian presidential election as a left-wing liberal candidate opposing the conservative government now in power in the European Union and NATO member state. But he has since turned to populist nationalism and criticized Western policies towards Russia and the Balkans.
In doing so, Milanovic earned a reputation as a pro-Russian politician, which he has repeatedly denied.. However, in recent months, he has openly opposed the admission of Finland and Sweden to NATO, as well as against the training of Ukrainian troops in Croatia as part of EU assistance, the newspaper notes.
