In Melitopol, at the Gidromash plant, the occupiers' ammunition warehouse detonated - mayor

12:10 08 January Kyiv, Ukraine

On the night of January 8, a series of powerful explosions thundered in Melitopol, Zaporozhye region, temporarily captured by Russian troops, due to the detonation of shells of the invaders, which they stored at the Gidromash plant. This was announced by the mayor of the city Ivan Fedorov.

"It was too loud at the Gidromash plant, captured by the Russians, where they placed another military base," Fedorov writes.

He added that the roar continued for several hours. At the same time, Fedorov urged to wait for details from the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As noted by the local edition of RIA Melitopol, residents of New Melitopol could hear the sounds of explosions especially loudly.. The Russian invaders turned the Gidromash plant into their military base.

"The ammunition depot was stored at the plant itself. After the explosions, shells detonated for about an hour," the publication says.

In the morning, residents of Melitopol saw smoke over the plant. It also became known that because of the blast in the houses near the enterprise, glass flew out.. None of the civilians were hurt.

After the explosions at the BC warehouse, the interventionists hastily began to expel their weapons from the enterprise, and the invaders "began active movement" around the city.

Let's remind, on January, 6th in Melitopol also explosion has thundered. Residents of the city heard it in the area of the railway station.

Also, around noon on December 23, a powerful explosion was heard in the center of the temporarily occupied Melitopol - the car of the occupiers was blown up.