Serbian mercenaries are brought to Melitopol
16:30 20 January Kyiv, Ukraine
In addition to increased mobilization of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, Russia brings foreign mercenaries to the war against Ukraine, in particular from Serbia.
This was stated by the mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, on the air of the national telethon on Friday, January 20.
"Today, there is an increased mobilization in the temporarily occupied territory, in particular, in Crimea. They realized that they would not be able to organize volunteer battalions, so today they are mobilizing people of various professions and bringing mercenaries. For example, mercenaries from Serbia were brought to Melitopol, several of them are on the international wanted list, but I hope that they will already leave Melitopol in black packages," the official said.
According to him, the invaders do not allow Ukrainians to leave the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporozhye region.
"The terror was strengthened by the fact that today it is almost impossible to leave the temporarily occupied territory. On January 15, they promised to open a checkpoint in Vasilyevka, from where people could leave for Zaporozhye and stay in our state. January 15 passed - they did not open it, but today, in order to enter the territory Crimea, you even need to take DNA tests," Fedorov added.
